SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Arts & Humanities has released a list of highlights guests can expect to see at the 46th Smoky Hill River Festival scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 at Oakdale Park.

Country music and “sunny Latino sounds”

The festival stages will be filled with many musical acts. Headliners include Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Gangstagrass and SunDub. Other acts include The RT’s, Las Cafeteras, Armchair Boogie, Carter Sampson, Ayllu, Love, and Relativity Brass. Children’s acts include Up, Up & Away balloon artists, Drum Safari, Richard Renner, StatuEscapades, Happy Faces Entertainment, Clan Tynker, Junkyard Orchestra, and Duke Otherwise.

For a schedule of musical acts, click here.

Gangstagrass (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

Jason Boland & The Stragglers (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

SunDub (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

According to the festival’s website, the music scene will kick off with the Festival Jam concert on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with 16 bands changing out every 15 minutes.

The festival will also feature performances from aerial artists Voler — Thieves of Flight in the pond Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.

Lots and lots of art

47 artists from 19 states will make their debut at the festival as they sell, demonstrate and install their artwork for the art show and art demonstration areas.

Over 20 outdoor art installations will be on display throughout Oakdale Park, including three new installations:

“Stick Horse Stampede” by artist Juniper T.J. Tangpuz of Lawrence

“Arturo: Art & Fortune on the Boardwalk” by artist Erika Nelson of Lucas

A new, interactive addition to “Standing Wave,” Tony’s Pizza Event Center Bridge by artist Mike Miller of Wichita

Salina native Hannah Gebhart designed the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival print, which is given out to anyone who donates $100 or more, and a t-shirt/tank top that can be purchased at the SA&H office, online, or at the festival.

2022 Smoky Hill River Festival shirt/tank design, “Is That Funnel Cake?” by artist Hannah Gebhart (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

2022 Smoky Hill River Festival print, “Sun-Kissed,” by artist Hannah Gebhart (Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

Two awards will also be presented to artists:

Festival staff will present the 2nd annual Marie Chapman Award, which is a $700 cash prize, on Friday. She had served every festival art show since its inception until June of 2018, when she passed away.

Children between the ages of 5 and 14 will be able to participate in the festival’s Kids Choice Award, which will be given to the artist who receives the most votes by Saturday.

Guests will also be able to observe the creative process of skillful artists and artisans under the Art/Craft Demo tent throughout the festival weekend.

River Festival’s Art Patron Program

Art lovers and collectors will receive a chance to sign up for special perks. The program offers admission to the Thursday night PREMIERE cocktail party and a Friday morning preview of the art show, shopping, and more.

Anyone can become an Art Patron by purchasing a $100 ticket, changeable for $100 in art-show gift certificates. For more information, click here or call 785-309-5770. Tickets will be available until May 31 or until they are sold out.

Artyopolis for kids

Children will be able to create art in the Artyopolis on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Artypolis includes Arty’s State, where children and their caregivers can watch the children’s performing acts, a baby changing and feeding station, button making, make-and-take crafts, purchase artwork from festival artists, games, get an ID bracelet, Legos, a cool-down area, face painting, and a sound garden.

(Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

(Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

(Courtesy: Smoky Hill River Festival)

Food Row

For many, Food Row is a “must stop” part of the festival. This year, the festival will feature over 30 vendors with 11 new options to give guests plenty of new tastes to experience.

Out of the many foods that will be available, here is a list of foods that the festival is highlighting:

Crawfish Boil

Dole Pineapple Whip

Tiki Tenders

Texas Twister

Sweet Thai Pork Tacos

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Hot and Spicy Chicken Gyro

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Turkey Leg

Flowering Onion

Fried Ravioli

Bourbon Chicken Fried Peaches

Chocolate-Covered Frozen Cheesecake

Buffalo Burger

Jumbo Chicken-Fried Steak Sandwich

Frog Legs

Veggie Noodle Bowl

Pineapple Bowl

Mini Donuts

Alligator on a Stick

Homemade Soda

Po’Boy Sandwich

Street Tacos Cinnamon Roasted Nuts

Crab Cakes

Ice Cream Bars

Dippin’ Dots

Shaved Ice

Coconut Shrimp

Fish Tacos

Indian Taco

Funnel Cake

Chipotle Beef Burrito

Homemade Ice Cream

Kettle Corn

Chicken & Waffles

Pizza

Festival admission and hours

Anyone who wishes to participate in the 46th Smoky Hill River Festival can choose to purchase daily wristbands or weekend wristbands:

Daily wristbands are $10 and are only sold at the gate

Weekend wristbands are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate

Children ages 11 and under get in free

Presale wristbands will be available in regional cities beginning Sunday, May 1. To find out where you can purchase wristbands in advance, click here.

Festival hours will vary upon the day:

Thursday, June 9, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteering

Every year over 2,000 volunteers sign up to work the Smoky Hill River Festival.

Organizers encourage groups or individuals who enjoy serving their community, making new connections, sharing their skills, earning volunteer hours, wanting to gain experience, managing others, and assisting guests, artists, and vendors to sign-up.

Festival volunteers serve two or three-hour shifts, typically outdoors in the shade. Volunteers must be 13 years or older and purchase an admission wristband to wear when they volunteer.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.

For more details about the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival, visit their website or call 785-309-5770.