WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, this year, but that won’t stop people from celebrating early.

There will be several events in Wichita on Saturday to participate in:

The Artichoke Sandwichbar will be celebrating the holiday with food, colored beer and music.

“Join us for our 39th Annual Fake Paddy’s Day Party,” The Artichoke Sandwichbar says. “It is going to be a day to remember!”

Enjoy bangers and mash or mulligan stew, and wash it down with green beer while listening to music.

Music lineup:

2 to 3 p.m. – Nelson Franklin

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Alan & Grant

1 to 7 p.m. – DJ outdoors

The Artichoke Sandwichbar, located at 811 N. Broadway St., is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. There is a $5 cover fee for the event.

“Join us after the parade in Delano and celebrate our favorite day of the year with us– OPENING DAY,” Brickyard says.

Brickyard will be offering Irish drinks and food specials, including their “amazing” corned beef hash.

In addition, Brickyard also says bagpipers will be stopping through and that Jeremy Springs will be performing.

Brickyard is located at 129 N. Rock Island St. The event starts at noon.

Omalleys Irish Pub & Karaoke Room is hosting its 14th Annual Fake PaTTy’s Day Party Saturday. There will be over 10,000 beads, bagpipers, car bombs and Guinness.

“What more can you ask for,” Omalleys Irish Pub & Karaoke Room asks. “It’s an All Day Party! No Cover!”

Omalleys Irish Pub & Karaoke room, located at 2405 W. 31st St. S., will be open from 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, through 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, for the event.

PourHouse will be serving $3 Warbeard pints and $4 Shamrock Shots “for a day full of St. Pat’s shenanigans” Saturday.

“Is it ever REALLY too early to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” PourHouse asks. “We think not!”

Pourhouse, located at 711 E. Douglas Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Plan your festivities around the Delano Paddy Day Parade at Shamrock Lounge, as they will have food, drinks and more all day long!

“Make the Shamrock your Parade Party Headquarters,” Shamrock Lounge says.

10 a.m. – Parade pre-party

11 a.m. – Brunch, Irish-themed food being served

12 p.m. – Delano Paddy Day Parade

1 p.m. – Lunch and dinner, more Irish food being served

8 p.m. – Music from Dangie/Daikini/Mahan & Friends ($5 cover)

Shamrock Lounge will also have St. Patrick’s Week drink specials all day Saturday.

Shamrock Lounge, located at 1724 W. Douglas Ave., is open from 2 p.m. on Saturdays until 2 a.m. on Sundays. Shamrock Lounge will be cash only on the day of the event.

Delano Paddy Day Parade

The Delano Paddy Day Parade is at noon on Saturday. The parade will start at the intersection of W. Douglas Ave. and McLean Blvd. and go down W. Douglas Ave. until S. Seneca St.

After the parade, there is a Kid’s Zone and a Teen Zone for those to enjoy.

There will also be a large street party and a food truck rally afterward, with a live DJ from 2 to 5 p.m. and Big Fat Fun performing live from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Wichita Wagonmasters are hosting an inaugural Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party.

Enjoy food and drinks, including green beer, and plenty of entertainment, all while raising money for charity.

Entertainment will include bagpipes and live music from DJ Carbon and The Sassanachs, and even a beard competition.

It will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas Ave., and the surrounding areas.

The event is free and open to the public.

Did we miss an event? Email connect3news@ksn.com with details.