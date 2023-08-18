WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An event in Wichita this Saturday celebrates National Aviation Day. It is called Play on a Plane. It’s a chance to get up close to and even go inside several aircraft on display at the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.

Planes like the KC-135 and a Boeing 737 will be open for the public to go inside. Visitors can also look into the cockpit of the museum’s B-52.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, with afternoon temperatures expected to top 100 degrees, access to plane interiors will end at 2 p.m.

“We just don’t want to put any stress on our volunteers or on our visitors,” Ben Sauceda, Kansas Aviation Museum executive director, said. “So access to all of the planes will finish at 2. But the event will still go on until 4. There’s still plenty to do inside. There’s still plenty to look around and do.”

From 11 a.m. to noon, some Wichita Wind Surge players will be on hand for autographs.

There will be snacks available for purchase.

Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per carload. Members of the museum get in free and an hour earlier. Click here to learn more about the event.