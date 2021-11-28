Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. after a life of both scandal and luxury, Maxwell’s next act will be decided by a U.S. trial. Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell, 59, was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.(Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies’ pension funds.

She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while facing charges he sexually abused teenage girls.

Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, a U.S. trial will decide whether Maxwell’s next act will be serving decades in prison.

Starting Monday, prosecutors in New York will argue that even as she was sipping cocktails with the likes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Maxwell was secretly abetting Epstein’s crimes with girls as young as 14.