Who will win ‘American Ninja Warrior’?

In the past 10 seasons of “American Ninja Warrior”, there has only ever been one ninja to win the million-dollar prize, but that all changes with Season 11’s upcoming four-week finale.

The winner will be revealed in three weeks, but first, the remaining ninjas will begin their assault on the four-stage Las Vegas course.

Jesse “Flex” Labreck returns as one of the 12 female ninjas and just the third ever to complete a regional finals course. 

“We love that we’re inspiring women to get stronger and try these really fun obstacles,” Labreck says.

“American Ninja Warrior” airs at 7 p.m. on KSN.

