Wichita area family-friendly Halloween events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Halloween events are happening during the whole month of October, here is a list of family-friendly events going on in with Wichita area:

Pumpkins at the Park – Every Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, Kan.

Dinosaurs After Dark – Every Friday and Saturday in October from 7-9 p.m. at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N Rock Rd, Derby, Kan.

Scary Movie Mondays – Every Monday in October at 7:30 p.m. at the Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S Hydraulic Ave, Wichita, Kan.

Family Movie & Game Night – Hocus Pocus – Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas, Wichita, Kan.

Bootanica – Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Botanica, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, Kan.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular – Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Botanica, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, Kan.

Greater Andover Days – Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at various locations.

Bel Aire Fall Festival – Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bel Aire Recreation Center, 5251 E 48th St N.

Haysville Fall Festival – Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at various locations.

Candy Crawl at Clapp Park – Friday, Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Clapp Park, 4611 E Harry, Wichita, Kan.

Kids’ Halloween – Friday, Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Museum of World Treasures, 835 E 1st St, Wichita, Kan.

Boo’reakfast – Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Exploration Place, 300 N McLean Blvd, Wichita, Kan.

Boo at the Zoo – Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd, Wichita, Kan.

Hay, Hooves and Halloween – Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 2-8 p.m. at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd, Wichita, Kan.

Boos! & Bonfire Halloween Bash at McAdams Park – Friday, Oct. 29 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at McAdams Park, Wichita, Kan.

Hocus Pocus – Dome Experience – Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Exploration Place, 300 N McLean Blvd in Wichita, Kan.

Spooktacular Zero-K – Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77, Burns, Kan.

Mall-O-Ween – Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Towne West Square, 4600 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, Kan.