WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It’s the name thousands across the city are talking about, even celebrities.
After the name and logo of the new baseball team, Wichita Wind Surge, was revealed during a special ceremony Wednesday, many feel the name fall flat.
Those people include Wichita native, and actress, Kirstie Alley. She even tweeted this on Thursday, calling for a new team name.
More than 10, 000 people have signed an online petition calling for a name change.
- Wichita celebrity tweets her two-cents on Wind Surge name
- California school shooting victims have concerned Kansas ties
- ‘The Tale of Captain Nightengale’: High school student writes children’s book
- Larned rape suspect makes first court appearance
- BEHIND THE NAME: Officials explain the process and meaning behind Wichita Wind Surge