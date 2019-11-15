Wichita celebrity tweets her two-cents on Wind Surge name

Entertainment

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It’s the name thousands across the city are talking about, even celebrities.

After the name and logo of the new baseball team, Wichita Wind Surge, was revealed during a special ceremony Wednesday, many feel the name fall flat.

Those people include Wichita native, and actress, Kirstie Alley. She even tweeted this on Thursday, calling for a new team name.

More than 10, 000 people have signed an online petition calling for a name change.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories