Wichita celebrity tweets her two-cents on Wind Surge name

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It’s the name thousands across the city are talking about, even celebrities.

After the name and logo of the new baseball team, Wichita Wind Surge, was revealed during a special ceremony Wednesday, many feel the name fall flat.

Those people include Wichita native, and actress, Kirstie Alley. She even tweeted this on Thursday, calling for a new team name.

Here’s my vote for the new Wichita baseball team.. WICHITA WINGS… the name Wind Surge sounds like passing gas or or or who the hell knows .. C’mon Wichita we can do better! @KAKEnews — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 14, 2019

More than 10, 000 people have signed an online petition calling for a name change.