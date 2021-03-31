Wichita historical marker unveiled for Hattie McDaniel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita native is getting some much deserved recognition.

Wednesday at noon, The Kansas African American Museum unveiled a historical marker where actress Hattie McDaniel’s childhood home used to be, 925 N. Wichita Street.

McDaniel was the first Black woman to win an Academy Award. She earned the honor for her portrayal of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” in 1939.

“She lived her life with dignity and grace, proudly and bravely serving as an inspiration and shining example for all who knew her and for the generations to follow,” said Carla Eckels, KMUW, during the ceremony for the historical marker unveiling.

McDaniel was also the first Black woman to sing on the radio in the U.S. She has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.