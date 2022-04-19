WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nearly 50 years, the Wichita Jazz Festival has been sharing jazz music with the city of Wichita, celebrating the rich history and legacy of one of the oldest genres of music in the world.

The festival invites everyone to come and celebrate its 50th anniversary with four nights of jazz from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, April 24 at Wichita’s Crown Uptown Theatre, Wichita State University (WSU), and the Bartlett Arboretum.

Festival attendees will be able to experience the Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart, Bobby Watson and The Delano Jazz Orchestra, Betti O., Carmen Bradford, a new documentary about Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, a famous jazz musician who passed in 1971, and more.

The 2022 lineup

Wednesday, April 20 – Ad Astra Concert:

Saxophonist Bobby Watson and The Delano Jazz Orchestra kick off the festival with the Ad Astra Concert at 8 p.m. at the Crown Uptown Theatre.

Thursday, April 21 – “Little Satchmo” documentary:

The “Little Satchmo” film will make its local premiere at 8 p.m. at the Crown Uptown Theatre. Based on a memoir, the documentary chronicles the life of a late trumpet player and music icon told by his one and only child. Sharon Preston-Folta is the daughter of Armstrong and his mistress, Lucille “Sweets” Preston, a dancer from Harlem, New York. This story was not public knowledge until decades after his passing.

“Publicly fawning over a child fathered with his mistress wasn’t exactly an option for Louis Armstrong,” Preston-Folta says during the trailer. “He always wanted to be a father, but we had to keep it all secret.”

The evening will also feature a performance by a jazz combo, the Bill Harshbarger Quintet featuring vocalist Betti O., who has appeared on stages from New York to Japan and even opened for Hilary Clinton at a political rally in 2008.

Friday, April 22 – Leap Day Trio:

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the WSU Miller Concert Hall/Duerksen Fine Arts Center will feature the Leap Day Trio at the WSU Invitational. The trio features Jeff Lederer, Mimi Jones with hometown boy, and WSU alumni Matt Wilson. Then, starting at 8 p.m., the trio will move to the Crown Uptown Theatre.

Saturday, April 23 – Count Basie Orchestra:

The Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart, fires up at 8 p.m. at the Crown Uptown Theatre.

Barnhart has been directing the Count Basie Orchestra for the past eight years. The Wichita Jazz Festival welcomed the orchestra founded by William “Count” Basie back in 1979 and 1989. Now, the orchestra returns with a special guest vocalist, 2022 Grammy nominee Carmen Bradford.

The late, Count Basie once said: “I think the band can really swing when it swings easy, when it can just play along like you are cutting butter.”

Sunday, April 24 – Daydream:

The festival will round out with the Daydream band, who will perform at 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Arboretum. Daydream is a 10-piece horn band from Wichita that plays original compositions.

Admission

Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website at wichitajazzfestival.com.

Prices will differ per event, and there is a discount available for students. General admission prices start at $32.75, and student prices begin at $17.77.

Festival passes are available.

Follow the music

