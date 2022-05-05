WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita Public Libraries have announced their 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The Summer Reading Program will begin on Tuesday, May 20 and run until Thursday, July 28, at all Wichita Public Library locations.

The Summer Reading Program has been designed to combat the “summer slide,” where children and teens experience a learning loss over the summer break. The Program will keep students’ minds active through reading and educational activities.

“We’re excited to return to a more normal-paced Summer Reading Program this year,” said Director of Libraries Jaime Prothro. “The Summer Reading Program is a great way for both caregivers and kids to explore reading, learning and play at the public library.”

Babies and toddlers up to age three can participate in early literacy bingo, what the City is calling “a new spin on the classic Baby Bookworms program.”

Kids 3-11 can participate in the Kids Read program, and teens 12-18 can participate in the Teens Read program. Both read programs promote the younger generation to read 20 minutes every day. Prizes are awarded to readers at 10-day increments.

Kids and teens enrolled in the program will receive a Summer Reading Guide, or a summer reading log sheet, to keep track of progress. Readers can also use the Beanstack app to track progress digitally.

