Wichita Public Library announces outdoor children’s concert series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library is holding a lively and foot-tapping outdoor children’s concert series. It is part of the 2021 Summer Reading Program.

Concerts will be held on the following dates:

·Monday, June 7: Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove)

10:30 a.m. Naftzger Park (102 S. St. Francis Ave.)

3 p.m. at Clapp Park (4611 E. Harry St.)

·Monday, June 14: The Flying Debris Show

10:30 a.m. Naftzger Park (102 S. St. Francis Ave.)

3 p.m. at Clapp Park (4611 E. Harry St.)

·Monday, June 21: Sugar Free All Stars

10:30 a.m. Naftzger Park (102 S. St. Francis Ave.)

3 p.m. at Clapp Park (4611 E. Harry St.)

·Monday, July 12: Will Parker

10:30 a.m. Naftzger Park (102 S. St. Francis Ave.)

3 p.m. at Clapp Park (4611 E. Harry St.)

·Monday, July 26: Pint Size Polka

10:30 a.m. Naftzger Park (102 S. St. Francis Ave.)

3 p.m. at Clapp Park (4611 E. Harry St.)

Concertgoers can bring blankets or lawn chairs, and are asked to follow current health and safety guidelines.

If inclement weather is forecasted, call (316) 261-8500 or click here for more information.