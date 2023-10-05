WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ready to test your spelling skills? The Wichita Public Library is holding an Adult Spelling Bee in November. The new event will pit teams of one to four contestants against each other.

Teams are encouraged to coordinate their outfits and pick a fun name.

The teams will compete in single-error elimination rounds of increasing difficulty until there is a winner. The top three teams will win a special prize.

“A spelling bee at the library is the perfect event for those of us who love books, words and a

good competition,” Sara Dixon, the library’s adult programming manager, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring people together for a night of learning and laughter.”

The Adult Spelling Bee is from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd Street.

The event is free for both the public and the contestants. Teams can register in advance on the library’s website, by calling 316-261-8500, or on-site between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.