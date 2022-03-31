WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library has partnered with KMUW’s Wichitalks for the library’s Big Read Wichita Program.

Wichitalks Big Read Edition will feature 10 presentations themed around home and a novel written by Sandra Cisneros, The House on Mango Street (1984). This book tells the story of a 12-year-old Chicana girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago. Throughout the book, she details the unique stories of her family and neighbors, who all come from various communities and go through personal growth, all contributing to the ideas of what home means.

According to KMUW, “Wichitalks is an event that brings together passionate individuals and an active audience for an evening of diverse presentations. We look to surface unique perspectives, passion projects, and compelling stories that add value to our community.”

The event will be held on Friday, April 29, at Roxy’s Downtown. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online as there will be no door sales.