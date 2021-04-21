Wichita Regal Warren West reopens Friday, East and Old Town theatres to reopen in May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Regal Cinemas is reopening the Warren West theatre in Wichita on Friday, April 23. The Warren East is scheduled to open two weeks later, on May 7. The Warren Old Town will open May 21, according to the company’s website.

To see the movie listings for the Warren West or to purchase tickets, visit its website.

The company said in a release that they are committed to the safety of our patrons and employees. For viewing information on the steps they are taking to ensure safety, click here.

Regal had been one of the most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, also agreed to a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Beginning next year, the studio’s releases will have a 45-day exclusive window at Regal cinemas, roughly slicing in half the traditional period. That doesn’t apply to Warner releases this year, which are streaming simultaneously on HBO Max when they open in theaters.