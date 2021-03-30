Wichita Regal Warren West will reopen on April 16; East will reopen in May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Regal Cinemas announced that the Warren West in Wichita will reopen for business on April 16. The Warren East is scheduled to open May 7. The Warren Old Town will open May 21 according to the company’s website.

The company said in a release that they are committed to the safety of our patrons and employees. See additional information on the steps they are taking here.

Regal had been one of the most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, also agreed to a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Beginning next year, the studio’s releases will have a 45-day exclusive window at Regal cinemas, roughly slicing in half the traditional period. That doesn’t apply to Warner releases this year, which are streaming simultaneously on HBO Max when they open in theaters.