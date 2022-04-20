WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Riverfest on Wednesday announced this year’s concert lineups. The festival will take place from June 3-11.
Friday, June 3
Wichita Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, June 4
Willie Nelson & Family
Charley Crockett – Chapel Hart – Katie Jo
Sunday, June 5
War
The Freedom Affair – Prodigals
Monday, June 6
Gospel Fest
Tuesday, June 7
A Salute to Military
Wednesday, June 8
Gov’t Mule
Mr. Sipp – KEO & Them
Thursday, June 9
Floozies
Tommy Newport – Injun Trubl
Friday, June 10
Groupo Pesado
Bryndis Por Siempre
Saturday, June 11
The Family Stone with Special Guest Rudy Love, Jr.
Monophonics – Love Family Band
Pick up your discounted buttons between now and May 5 at all Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson.
Adult buttons for ages 13 and up and child buttons for kids 6-12 will be available at area QuikTrip locations starting May 6. Kids five years old and younger get in free.