WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Riverfest on Wednesday announced this year’s concert lineups. The festival will take place from June 3-11.

Friday, June 3
Wichita Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, June 4
Willie Nelson & Family
Charley CrockettChapel HartKatie Jo

Sunday, June 5
War
The Freedom Affair – Prodigals

Monday, June 6
Gospel Fest

Tuesday, June 7
A Salute to Military

Wednesday, June 8
Gov’t Mule
Mr. Sipp – KEO & Them

Thursday, June 9
Floozies
Tommy Newport – Injun Trubl

Friday, June 10
Groupo Pesado
Bryndis Por Siempre

Saturday, June 11
The Family Stone with Special Guest Rudy Love, Jr.
Monophonics – Love Family Band

Pick up your discounted buttons between now and May 5 at all Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson.

Adult buttons for ages 13 and up and child buttons for kids 6-12 will be available at area QuikTrip locations starting May 6. Kids five years old and younger get in free.