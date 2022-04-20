WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Riverfest on Wednesday announced this year’s concert lineups. The festival will take place from June 3-11.

Friday, June 3

Wichita Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, June 4

Willie Nelson & Family

Charley Crockett – Chapel Hart – Katie Jo

Sunday, June 5

War

The Freedom Affair – Prodigals



Monday, June 6

Gospel Fest

Tuesday, June 7

A Salute to Military



Wednesday, June 8

Gov’t Mule

Mr. Sipp – KEO & Them

Thursday, June 9

Floozies

Tommy Newport – Injun Trubl

Friday, June 10

Groupo Pesado

Bryndis Por Siempre

Saturday, June 11

The Family Stone with Special Guest Rudy Love, Jr.

Monophonics – Love Family Band

Pick up your discounted buttons between now and May 5 at all Meineke Car Care Centers in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson.





Adult buttons for ages 13 and up and child buttons for kids 6-12 will be available at area QuikTrip locations starting May 6. Kids five years old and younger get in free.