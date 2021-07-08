Wichita Riverfest concerts, headliners announced for the fall portion of event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Riverfest, along with its media partners, on Thursday announced 2021’s concert headliners and WAVE as a new venue partner for the festival.

Admission to concerts at both Riverfest venues Sept. 30-Oct. 3 is included in the price of an adult or child admission button. Adult buttons are $10, and children’s buttons (available while supplies last for kids ages 6-12) are $5. Purchase buttons at QuikTrip locations beginning Sept. 6. VIP ticket buyers can pick one up at WAVE.

Concerts are scheduled for all four nights, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, at both the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza, on the north side of Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center, 225 W. Douglas Ave, and WAVE, 650 E. 2nd Street.

On opening day, Sept. 30, Spirit AeroSystems will present Flatland Cavalry with their special blend of country, folk and Americana on the Acura Stage. A Salute to Military will kick off the evening, as the Goodwill

Cajun Food Fest takes place on Kennedy Plaza. KFDI is the media partner for this show. At WAVE, the popular alternative act Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will top the bill. Alt 107.3 will host this concert.

Flatland Cavalry

Andrew McMahon

Big Boi, the rapper, songwriter, actor, record producer and founding member of the southern hip hop duo Outkast, is the headliner of Friday, Oct. 1st’s concert on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza. New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas will open with a lively fusion of funk, soul, hip hop, rock, and spoken word. Local favorites Rudy Love, Jr. and Keo & Them are also on the roster, as well as Wichita performer Le Khoa, winner of the Ad Astra Song Competition People’s Choice award, who will perform their song, “What Have We Done to Our World? The concert follows the Safelite AutoGlass® Sundown Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Southern-fried rocking country act The Steel Woods will play the WAVE stage with fresh country/folk artist Anna Vaus opening. KWLS will host.

Big Boi (Getty Images

The Steel Woods

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Fidelity Bank presents Los Angeles neo-pop and indie-soul favorites, Fitz and the

Tantrums. Their hit, “HandClap” is a classic heard not just on radios and at parties, but at sporting events

around the world, and all of their releases have been met with critical acclaim. The soul-rock sound of The

Seratones will put the crowd in the mood, along with other warm-up acts Wildermiss, Fox Royale, and Yasmin Nur. The show is hosted by media partners The Buzz, KEYN and POWER 93.5. Fiesta del Rio, featuring San Luisto Norte and Los 2 Del La S, will have festival-goers dancing at WAVE to this high-energy show co-sponsored by Radio Lobo. The Capitol Federal Fireworks will close the night with a bang following the concerts with the fireworks soundtrack broadcast live on FM 103.7 KEYN.

Fitz and the Tantrums



Sunday, Oct. 3 at Kennedy Plaza, River Blues returns with artists including Kansas City’s Katy Guillen and the

Drive, and Wichita’s own Dustin Arbuckle, performing with Matt Woods, a duo that was nominated for Best

Acoustic Blues Album at both the 2021 Blues Music Awards and the Blues Magazine Awards for their self-titled album.

Dustin and the Hay-Nations, a supergroup comprised of Haymakers and Dustin Arbuckle & The

Damnations will close the festival with Americana and roots-rock. The Wichita Blues Society will kick off the

day with a special guest, to be announced. A Heavy Metal Meltdown will take place Sunday at WAVE, featuring some of the regions loudest hard rock acts: Bummer, Not Cops, Sutphin, Concubine, and Virgins. T95 will play host to the soiree.

The Quantum Credit Union Food Court Stage will be hopping all four days of the festival with local talent that includes karaoke with Wichita-based national singing sensation Injoy Fountain and appearances by Chad Boney, Jesse Smith’s Advanced Guitar Class and Matt Isley & Dangerously Biased performing the songs that won them top honors in the Ad Astra Song Competition, sponsored by WFI and Kansas Leadership Center as part of their KSBeatstheVirus initiative.