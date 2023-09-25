WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Symphony Orchestra will head to Botanica this Friday, Sept. 29.

The Wichita Symphony will host the performance on the Grand Lawn with superhero soundtracks.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students. Get tickets by clicking here.

Chairs will not be provided, so Botanica asks patrons to bring their own. Guests can purchase a cocktail from a cash bar, but there will be no food service.

Botanica says all sacks and containers will be monitored by security at the event entrance, as no outside alcohol, weapons or professional photography/video equipment is allowed.

If the event is canceled due to weather, the ticket price will be converted into a tax-deductible donation for Botanica and the Wichita Symphony. No refunds will be issued.