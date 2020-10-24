Wichita Symphony Orchestra first in-person concert

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita Symphony Music Director and Conductor Daniel Hege and his Orchestra are more than ready to return to the stage.

Maestro Daniel Hege and the Wichita Symphony make a joyous return to the stage in a masked up, socially distanced performance of Mozart, Wang Jie, George S. Clinton, and Tchaikovsky at Serenade for Joy.

Hege said the last time they were able to play a concert was just before March as event cancellations and shut down orders began to sweep the United States in the wake of COVID-19. Century II Concert Hall fell silent.

Saturday, Hege and a reduced orchestra will play to a reduced audience. Serenade For Joy, approved by the Sedgwick County Health Department, is the first concert in 8 months. Not taking the pandemic lightly, the Wichita Symphony Orchestra said they’re prepared.

The organization doesn’t want to take any chances and are focused on keeping the musicians, staff, and in-person audiences safe. Limited to just over 300 seats, which are first-come, first-serve with a priority toward members, all on-site are asked to remain masked during the event.

Ushers, who are temperature checked before the event, direct patrons to the next available seats following a three-seat spacing with groups or households sat together. Multiple hand sanitizer stations are placed around the venue, and paper programs have been cast aside for a digital option.

Hege encourages the classical loving public to join him and the orchestra at Serenade for Joy, 7:30 Saturday at Century II Concert Hall. Tickets are available online.

If you are uncomfortable joining in the Concert Hall but still want to enjoy the Wichita Symphony, become a WSO Connect member to enjoy performances from home! Learn more here.

