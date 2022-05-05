WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may already have the Wichita Riverfest on your calendar for June. Now, there’s a new event to add — Wichita’s first drone light show.

Exploration Place said it will be at 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, over the Keeper of the Plains.

The drone show is known as the “fireworks of the future.” Firefly Drone Shows is the company coordinating the show. It will feature 200 synchronized drones, choreographed to music.

The 200 drones will create animated scenes reaching up to 400 feet tall. Exploration Place said it dwarfs the Epic Center, which is 320 feet tall.

“Until recently, shows like this have been limited to major events such as the Olympics and Super Bowl,” Adam Smith, Exploration Place president, said in a news release. “Not only will this launch the 50th Riverfest in spectacular fashion, it means the Air Capital of the World can take pride in being one of the first cities to have a drone show.”

The plan is for the animated scenes to reflect Wichita, such as a giant Wichita flag.

“Wichita Riverfest is thrilled to partner with Exploration Place in celebrating our 50th Anniversary by

lighting up the sky in a new and innovative way,” Jenny Venn, Wichita Festivals director of marketing and

communication, said.

She believes the drone show will become a family favorite at the festival.

Like a regular fireworks show, it will be visible from up to five miles away. But the best viewing will be on the grounds at Exploration Place, where a sound system will place the show’s music. There will be a special lighting of the Keeper of the Plains firepots when the show is over.

Tickets to be on the grounds for the light show are available at ICTdroneshow.com. An ultimate access ticket includes parking for one vehicle and admission to Exploration Place for up to nine guests. The price is $60. Or you can buy individual tickets that do not include parking. An individual ticket is $15. Exploration Place members get a discount.

Cox is the presenting sponsor of the event.

“We are always looking for new partnerships and ways we can help enhance the quality of life here in Wichita,” Mandy Wilbert, Cox senior manager of public affairs, said. “As a longtime supporter, we love the way Exploration Place has combined science and technology through creative experiences for all.”

Other sponsors include Sedgwick County, the City of Wichita, Visit Wichita, Star Lumber and JR Custom Metal.