Wichita woman to be featured on Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Voice’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a local connection on tonight’s episode of “The Voice”.

KSN News has learned Injoy Fountain from Wichita will be on the episode. We have reached out to Fountain, who told us that her publicist would be in touch and that she couldn’t comment. She did tell us that she was “so excited” for the show.

Last week, the 15th season of “The Voice” premiered with the blind auditions. They continue tonight. The coaches this season are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

To see Injoy perform, you can catch the episode starting at 7 p.m. on KSN.

