WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica announced its annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event will take place Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 13-14 from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

The event will feature 1,000 pumpkins carved by volunteers. There will be aerial acrobatics, a petting zoo, carousel rides, and a Haunted Woodland Walk.

Cocktails and food from local trucks will be available to purchase.

Tickets are $10 for youth, $12 for Botanica members, $15 for non-members and free for children 2 and under. They can be purchased here.

Botanica is also hosting Haunted Hops. The event is for people 21 and older. It takes place Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and features everything included with Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, plus more than 15 spooky-themed, locally brewed craft beers and hard ciders, small bites, music and more.

Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Click here to learn about that event.