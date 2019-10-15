Wichita’s Injoy Fountain to make second appearance on ‘The Voice’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Injoy Fountain will make her second appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” on KSN.

“Blind Auditions/Battle Rounds” Episode 1707 – Hello Sunday, Steve Knill, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie, Gracee Shriver, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Hall, Brennan Lassiter, Damali, Jake Hoot, Brooke Stephenson, Shane Q, Injoy Fountain (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have filled their teams, and now the contestants are going head-to-head on the first battle round of Season 17.

Earlier this month, Fountain wowed the judges with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to win a spot on Kelly’s team. Fountain said she has been rehearsing with Clarkson. Clarkson will have to chose between 25-year-old Alex Guthrie and Fountain. Find out Kelly’s choice at 7 p.m. on KSN. You can see the performance provided by “The Voice” on Facebook.

Fountain is also hosting a meet and greet watch party at Brick and Mortar tonight and it is open to everyone. The location is 229 South Emporia.

