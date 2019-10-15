Wichita’s Injoy Fountain to make second appearance on ‘The Voice’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Injoy Fountain will make her second appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” on KSN.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have filled their teams, and now the contestants are going head-to-head on the first battle round of Season 17.
Earlier this month, Fountain wowed the judges with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to win a spot on Kelly’s team. Fountain said she has been rehearsing with Clarkson. Clarkson will have to chose between 25-year-old Alex Guthrie and Fountain. Find out Kelly’s choice at 7 p.m. on KSN. You can see the performance provided by “The Voice” on Facebook.
Fountain is also hosting a meet and greet watch party at Brick and Mortar tonight and it is open to everyone. The location is 229 South Emporia.
