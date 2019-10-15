Wichita’s Injoy Fountain to make second appearance on ‘The Voice’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Injoy Fountain will make her second appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” on KSN.

“Blind Auditions/Battle Rounds” Episode 1707 – Hello Sunday, Steve Knill, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie, Gracee Shriver, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Hall, Brennan Lassiter, Damali, Jake Hoot, Brooke Stephenson, Shane Q, Injoy Fountain (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have filled their teams, and now the contestants are going head-to-head on the first battle round of Season 17.

Earlier this month, Fountain wowed the judges with her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” to win a spot on Kelly’s team. Fountain said she has been rehearsing with Clarkson. Clarkson will have to chose between 25-year-old Alex Guthrie and Fountain. Find out Kelly’s choice at 7 p.m. on KSN. You can see the performance provided by “The Voice” on Facebook.

Fountain is also hosting a meet and greet watch party at Brick and Mortar tonight and it is open to everyone. The location is 229 South Emporia.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather