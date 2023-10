WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wild Lights will be closed on Wednesday, Oct 25, due to the rainy weather.

The Sedgwick County Zoo says if you have tickets, they can be used on an alternate night and remain valid from Wednesday to Sunday.

Unfortunately for those who are unable to attend any alternate night, the Sedgwick County Zoo admissions office told KSN they typically do not offer refunds for Wild Lights.

