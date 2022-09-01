WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extremely popular Wild Lights exhibit is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo this fall.

It will run from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 30. Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors along with interactive displays.

  • Wild Lights (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)
The zoo says most of the displays will be new this year, except a few popular displays from last year will be back.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now through the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website. The show runs through Dec. 4.