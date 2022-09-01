WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extremely popular Wild Lights exhibit is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo this fall.

It will run from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 30. Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors along with interactive displays.

Wild Lights (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

The zoo says most of the displays will be new this year, except a few popular displays from last year will be back.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now through the Sedgwick County Zoo’s website. The show runs through Dec. 4.