Wild Side: Great Plains Nature Center to hold pollinator party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Emily Dutton from the Great Plains Nature Center joined KSN on Tuesday to talk about the pollinator party.

The event is free and for all ages. It is meant to celebrate native pollinators like the butterfly. There will be honey tasting, beeswax candles, and butterfly tagging.

You can be part of the fun on on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to all ages.