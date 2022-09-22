WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Midwest’s largest gathering of Old West reenactors is returning to Old Cowtown this weekend.

Wild West Days are the annual fundraiser for the Cowtown Museum. Saturday and Sunday, visitors can see historical encampments and enjoy special demonstrations, first-person presentations, shows, and raffles.

Reenactors will be on site, portraying various historical figures, including Calamity Jane, Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson. In addition, eight different groups will conduct gambling demonstrations and gunfights. A variety of vendors and food trucks will also be there.

Regular admission rates apply for Wild West Days:

$9 for adults

$8 for seniors ages 62 and older

$7 for youth ages 12-17

$6 for kids ages 5-11

Kids 4 and under, Cowtown members, active military, and educators get in free.

Proceeds will go to Historic Wichita Cowtown, Inc., the non-profit that helps to support Old Cowtown Museum.

For a full schedule of events, visit their Facebook page.