‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye

“Will & Grace” is saying goodbye for a second time.

The beloved and award-winning sitcom is from a bygone era.

The show made its debut as part of the “Must See TV” lineup in 1998, before 9/11, before social media and before the smartphone.

“When we started, there was no attempt at cultural relevance,” Eric McCormack says. “We just wanted to be funny.”

Still, it didn’t take long for the cast and creators to find their voice.

“We’re the gay show on television, and we’ve got to do something with this,” McCormack recalls.

The show ran through 2006, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy and individual honors for each cast member. Then, they said goodbye.

A decade later, the story of the 2016 election reunited them for a get-out-the-vote video, and fan response led to interest from NBC.

“These four characters were still alive in people’s imaginations and in some ways had more to say,” McCormack says.

That encore turned into another three seasons and more than 50 episodes, but tonight the curtain closes again.

Following tonight’s finale, NBC will air a “Will & Grace” retrospective hosted by McCormack.