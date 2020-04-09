‘Will & Grace’ take on ‘I Love Lucy’

Live Now
Debra Messing’s character on “Will & Grace” is forever flailing at the space between comedy and calamity. 

It’s fertile ground that has earned the actress an Emmy for a show that’s won Outstanding Comedy, a resume similar to another red-headed legend from the golden age of television: Lucille Ball.

Tonight, Messing suits-up as her childhood idol in a kind-of crossover episode.

“I’ve been obsessed with Lucille Ball since I was a little girl,” Messing says. “She’s the one who taught me what I think is funny.”

Tonight’s show also features fun guest surprises.  Adding her blessing, and a classic cameo, is Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz says she’s a fan of “Will & Grace,” and sees parallels to her parents’ show.

“It brings the same kind of humor and unconditional love and friendship that the ‘I Love Lucy’ show did,” she says.

