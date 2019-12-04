Willie Nelson says he’s done smoking marijuana

Country music icon Willie Nelson announced he is no longer smoking due to ongoing health and breathing issues.
It caused him to postpone his tour in August.
The “Club Luck Tour” was set to run through November. According to his official website, his next show is Jan. 3 in San Diego, Calif.
