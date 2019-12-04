Live Now
Live Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Willie Nelson says he’s done smoking marijuana

Entertainment

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Country music icon Willie Nelson announced he is no longer smoking due to ongoing health and breathing issues.

It caused him to postpone his tour in August.

The “Club Luck Tour” was set to run through November. According to his official website, his next show is Jan. 3 in San Diego, Calif.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories