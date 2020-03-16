With 208th song on Hot 100 chart, Drake sets new record

1  of  68
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

FILE – In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart. The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart.

The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart.

“Glee” aired its popular run from 2009 through 2015, and its cover versions of well-known songs would debut on the charts after episodes aired. The cast released several platinum- and gold-selling albums and even earned a Grammy nomination in a category reserved for pop groups, pitting the cast against the likes of Maroon 5, Sade, Paramore and Train.

Drake, who launched his entertainment career as a cast member of the high school series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” first charted on the Hot 100 with “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, eventually reaching the No. 2 spot. He has topped the chart with the songs “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” His collaborations with Rihanna — “What’s My Name?” and “Work” — also reached No. 1.

Lil Wayne is behind Drake and “Glee” with 168 songs to reach the Hot 100 chart. The top 10 also includes Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift and Future.

