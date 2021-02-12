Woman’s brutal murder leads to trail of victims, interview with killer on ‘Dateline’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight on “Dateline,” when Susan Woods doesn’t show up for work, she is soon discovered dead in her bathtub. As police search for answers, they find a trail of victims.

Here’s a preview of Natalie Morales’ report, in her first broadcast as an official “Dateline NBC” correspondent:

A gentle life – ended by an act of violence.

SARA VANDEN BERGE: I’ll never get the image out of my head. It was brutal. It was just absolutely brutal.

There were obvious clues, but no easy answers.

RICHARD PRINGLE: We had the evidence. That’s what’s so frustrating about it. specially when it hasn’t been solved.

A crime that left one woman dead and a trail of other victims in its wake.

SHANNON: I felt hurt, I felt betrayed. The justice system is so broken.

Sometimes justice delayed is no justice at all. And even three decades later, the pain is still raw.

MICHAEL WOODS: I have a good 20, 30 years of rage.

On Friday’s “Dateline,” Natalie Morales interviews the killer, watch tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories