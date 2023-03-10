WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Friday announced that WWE Monday Night Raw will return. It will be Monday, June 12.

These are some of the stars scheduled to be there:

Cody Rhodes

Bianca Belair

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory

Becky Lynch

The Street Profits

Damian Priest

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 17, and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.