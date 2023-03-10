WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Friday announced that WWE Monday Night Raw will return. It will be Monday, June 12.
These are some of the stars scheduled to be there:
- Cody Rhodes
- Bianca Belair
- Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
- Kevin Owens
- Bobby Lashley
- Austin Theory
- Becky Lynch
- The Street Profits
- Damian Priest
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 17, and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.