WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Friday announced that WWE Monday Night Raw will return. It will be Monday, June 12.

These are some of the stars scheduled to be there:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Bianca Belair
  • Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins
  • Kevin Owens
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Austin Theory
  • Becky Lynch
  • The Street Profits
  • Damian Priest

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 17, and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.