WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Grammy Award-nominated Zach Bryan is coming to Intrust Bank Arena.

His triple album “American Heartbreak” was the No. 1 Country Album on Spotify for 2022. It has had over 3 billion streams globally and is certified Gold in the US and Canada, the RIAA. The single “From Austin,” has been certified Gold, “Heading South,” certified platinum, and the single “Something in the Orange,” achieved Double Platinum status.

The “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour arrives at Intrust Bank Arena Aug. 27. To purchase tickets, you will need to register with Fair AXS by January 29.

