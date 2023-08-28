WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zach Bryan set a new attendance record at Intrust Bank Arena Sunday night.

Bryan’s sold-out show hosted 16,172 fans, setting a new attendance record for a single-concert event.

“Achieving this milestone makes Zach Bryan the highest attended show in Intrust Bank Arena’s 13-year history,” said arena said in a statement.

In addition to the attendance record, Intrust Bank Arena says Bryan’s concert also produced the highest-grossing food and beverage sales and highest-grossing merchandise sales for a single-concert event by any artist/event in the Arena’s history.

The highest-grossing food and beverage sales record was previously held by Morgan Wallen from his sold-out show in August of 2022, according to Intrust Bank Arena. The highest-grossing merchandise sales record was previously held by Metallica from their record-breaking show in March of 2019.

“Not only were multiple arena records broken, the energy and excitement that Zach Bryan and his fans displayed throughout his entire two-hour-long set is something that’s been unrivaled in our 13-year history,” said AJ Boleski, the general manager of Intrust Bank Arena. “Bryan is truly a special musician, artist and performer, and his historic night at Intrust Bank Arena will be cemented in our history for years to come. We are extremely grateful to Zach Bryan and our friends and partners at AEG Presents for an unforgettable night.”

Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album is out now via Warner Records.