Gallery: David Koch

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Thomas P. Campbell, Philanthropist David H. Koch, Chairman of the Board at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Daniel Brodsky and President of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Emily K. Rafferty stand in the future site of the new David H. Koch Plaza during the Fifth Avenue Plaza Groundbreaking at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)