LIST: Get it to Go Restaurant Guide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has tightened restrictions, banning gatherings of more than 10 people. Many Kansans are facing stay-at-home restrictions.
However, take-out, delivery and drive-thru services are still allowed under the restrictions.
Below is a list of restaurants, listed alphabetically, that are open for business. If you know of a restaurant that’s not listed, please submit information in the form.
Please note: we are continuously updating this list!
