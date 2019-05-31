Children's Mercy: Transport Services

During the Health Matters segment today I had the chance to meet Assistant Director of Transport, Heather Scruton. We spoke about an intense time, the situations when a child is in need of emergency care. In these situations emotions run high. I heard from Heather about the confidence Children's Mercy Wichita can provide them. They are there when a child needs critical attention and needs higher level of care immediately. Heather explained that most hospitals are trained for emergencies, but not emergencies involving a child. The Children's Mercy Transport team is helping improve access for children in rural areas. They have a fleet available for assisting in emergency situation specifically for children. They have 13 ambulances, one helicopter and two fixed-wing planes. They are the third busiest critical care transport program in the country. Providing care across the state of Kansas, Western Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Iowa. There are 10 teams each complete with a critical care nurse, respiratory therapist, trained EMT/paramedic and pilots. The transport team at Children's Mercy Hospital is the best in country and has won every award possible. This includes the Best Program, Best Ground Ambulance Program, Best Flight Program and the Best in the Nation honors. Certainly we never want to be in a situation where emergency transport care in needed. In the event we are, we can trust Children's Mercy will provide the best possible care for our children.

Please visit www.childrensmercy.org/wichita for more information.