We had the chance to spend time in Derby, KS today while visiting Derby Health and Rehab Center. Executive Director John Brand shared Derby Health and Rehab specializes in long term and short term care. They are an award-winning, five star facility. They recently were awarded the Silver Quality Award and are one of only eight businesses across the state to do so. Improving Lives, Exceeding Expectations (ILEE) is the core of everything they do at Derby Health and Rehab. ILEE is also their mission statement. It is four very powerful words that are very special to the team at Derby Health and Rehab. Their residents and patients are of the highest priority. I had the pleasure of meeting sweet Juanita, a long term care resident who has lived at Derby Health and rehab for over a year. Juanita shared that she loves the home atmosphere. She appreciates the friends and family she has there and also appreciates the nurses and CNAs. Juanita has experienced crisis mode a couple of times while eat Derby Health and Rehab. She sends high praise for staff at Derby Health and Rehab for being there for her. I also had the opportunity to meet Jeff and hear his story. When Jeff arrived at Derby Health and Rehab he wasn't able to walk at all. He recently received diagnosis of a spinal cord injury. Over the course of his rehab at Derby Health and Rehab he has progress to now be able to walk over 300 feet! Jeff had an ILEE moment recently that he was very excited to share! He is the Grand Champion of Wheelchairs after wining the wheelchair race competition. What a beautiful example of the ILEE mission statement put into action.

For information on Derby Health and Rehab you can visit: derbyhealthandrehab.com