Fashion Friday With Moxie Boutique: Let's Talk Jeans

Every girl needs a good pair of jeans and Moxie is your place to find them! Pattie strives to have jeans for all shapes and sizes available at Moxie all the time. In today's segment we saw some great options, the first pair has some really fun detail. The side step is a little detail up the side of the ankle, it’s a really fun spring trend. The next pair is called the “Pattie Jean” because it's her favorite! They are a bit lighter color for spring time, and have lots of fun destructive details. They are perfect for flats like Brandy is rocking but you can also pair them with heels! The third pair has the button fly and some whisking to bring attention to the high rise and fun fly. The dark wash is very flattering, plus it has my favorite detail, the high step in the front. The pair I’m wearing has the step up with the raw hem at the bottom and a dark wash. They were also very comfortable with the perfect amount of stretch. And lastly the pair Pattie is modeling are referred to as the work appropriate jeans. They have just the right amount of fading to flatter any woman, but no holes or destruction. These provide a clean look and are also comfortable with a little of stretch! If you are in need of new jeans (who isn’t?!) stop in to see Pattie at Moxie!

Make sure to visit their website at moxiesassandclass.com