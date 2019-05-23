Furry Friends: Midwest Battle Buddies

Today Furry Friends segment was moving. We met a special group that provides service dogs and training for Veterans. Service Dogs can cost up to $30,000. Often times Veterans are not in a position where they are able to afford to buy their own. Midwest Battle Buddies steps in providing resources and places for Veterans. They also help provide a four legged friend that is able to meet Veteran's needs for a very small financial fee. Midwest Battle Buddies recognizes the rise of Veterans suffering from PTSD and other medical conditions. Resulting from their time serving our country. Veterans in need of companionship, emotional support, or who have suffered from a physical ailment that requires help benefit from service dogs. With Midwest Battle Buddies they are able to receive their own dog and learn how to train the service dog. Another benefit of working with Midwest Battle Buddies is meeting and growing relationships with fellow Veterans. It's amazing to understand the value these four legged heroes bring our Veterans.

To donate and support Midwest Battle Buddies please click here.