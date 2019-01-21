Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jillian Carroll joined KSN-TV in January 2019 as the Host of KSN’s lifestyle show, Good Day Kansas.

Originally from Long Island, NY, Jillian grew up in Leawood, KS with her four siblings and loving mother and father. A self-proclaimed tomboy, she played every sport under the sun (including tackle football) discovering her favorites, soccer and cheerleading. Jillian is the daughter of a 26 year Navy Veteran and an avid supporter of our military.

Jillian played soccer at the University of Northern Iowa where she received her B.S. of Elementary Education and minored in Coaching. After graduating she moved home to pursue her Masters of Educational Administration at University of Missouri, KC and began her seven-year teaching career. She taught third grade for six years and fourth for one at an inner city elementary charter-school, The Derrick Thomas Academy. Jillian continues to value education and its impact and ability to empower our youth.

After stepping away from the classroom, Jillian jumped into Sports Broadcasting with the Kansas City Chiefs as their digital host and sideline reporter where she was awarded her first Emmy Award. Jillian has appeared on NFL Network, CBS, and Fox Sports Midwest covering the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) and Sporting Kansas City (MLS) as both Sideline Reporter and Broadcast Host.

She most recently hosted Jillian Carroll and Uno Cero on 610am Sports Radio. Jillian spent two years on the CBS affiliate KCTV l5 working on their lifestyle show, Better KC, and is excited to bring that style of programming to our KSN viewers.

Jillian was a Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader for six seasons where she proudly represented the Chiefs and the NFL locally, nationally and internationally. She is a proud Ambassador of the Chiefs organization and NFL. Because of the excitement from the fans in Arrowhead Stadium and their passion for the team and ownership, Chiefs Kingdom will always hold a special place in her heart.

Jillian coaches a premiere u13 youth soccer team in the KC Athletics Soccer Club. As a former NCAA D1 soccer player, she is passionate about the growth of soccer and is an advocate for youth sports.

Jillian cares deeply for her family and friends and is eager to learn everything there is to learn about Kansas and more about the state she calls home. She is always up for a workout, meeting new people or catching a game!

Follow her on IG: @msjillianann and Twitter: @jillianthomas22