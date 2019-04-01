On The Sidelines: ICT Roller Derby

For the On the Sideline segment today Klutz and Dogpile from the ICT Roller Derby Team joined Jillian on Good Day Kansas. The girls proudly crushed the stereotype you may have seen in movies by sharing that Wichita’s Roller Derby team is made up of woman of all ages/shapes/sizes with occupations varying from teachers to pharmacists to engineers. The girls and their teammates take their craft very seriously and train diligently to be successful in games, but also feel so grateful to be a part of a supportive cohesive environment. Klutz and Dogpile shared their excitement for an upcoming event this Saturday. You can catch the girls in action April 6th at The Cotillion in Wichita, KS when they take on the Oklahoma Victory Dolls. Tickets are available at the door!

For information on how to catch them in action or if you’re interested in trying out the sport reach out to them on their Facebook page or Instagram pages: @ICTRollerDerby