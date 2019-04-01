Soaps By Randa
On Good Day Kansas we love highlighting female entrepreneurs and today was no exception. Randa Shaban was inspired to learn more about handmade soap by her love of skin care and watching a few videos on Instagram of soaps being made. Randa started with just gifting the soap to her family in the beginning but received great feedback so she started growing her business. She credits her coworkers and her family for being a strong support system throughout the growth of Soaps By Randa. Randa enjoys the creative process of selecting different butters and oils to create her soap products with. She enjoys the process of mixing to create the soap and exercises patience while it cures in a mold for 4-6 weeks. The next step would be to cut them, label them and they are ready to go! Randa mentioned in the spring and summer months scents like gardenia and cucumber melon are popular but she has entire collection to choose from.
Be sure to visit her Facebook and Instagram pages to view them all. @SoapsByRanda
