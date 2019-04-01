Tree Pruning with K-State Research Extension

April is the month to remember to take care of our trees! Both Earth Day and Arbor day are in April, so we decided to head out to the K State Research Extension Arboretum to learn an important maintenance technique called Tree Pruning. Matthew McKernan advised late Winter into early Spring is an ideal time to start pruning. The goal of tree pruning is to develop strong healthy trees; pruning trees at a young age helps that from the start. Matthew explained the importance of pruning back to a previous, lower branch; Ideally looking for the branch bridge where when cut appropriately the tree will heal over time and discourage decay. Matthew showed Jillian how to properly prune a tree. They started removing the weight and the length of the branch. The last was all the way up to the trunk, not cutting the trunk of the tree, but getting close to it.

The K-State Research and Extension Arboretum offers classes on how to prune a tree if you are interested in any of their classes be sure to visit their website: sedgwick.k-state.edu