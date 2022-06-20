Looking for some fun this summer Check out 100 Things To Do In Wichita Before You Die, a fantastic guide to all things Wichita written by local author and blogger, Vanessa Whiteside.

Wichita native and travel writer Vanessa Whiteside is your personal guide to her favorite places in her much-beloved hometown. The book is ideal for everyone from newcomers to locals. Crack the spine of this book and choose an adventure in the city!

Fun awaits! 100 Things to Do in Wichita Before You Die is a bucket-list book filled cover to cover with timeless destinations and lesser-known places. #100ThingsWichita Learn where to meet local author, Vanessa Whiteside at her list of local book signings on her Facebook page.