In 1922 The Orpheum Theater opened its doors for the first time. Today, Friday, September 2nd 2022 is the 100th Anniversary Kick Off and Mural Reveal Party to celebrate the incredible nonprofit and what it has provided our community.

Tonight’s the night, head out to The Orpheum 100th Anniversary Kick Off & Mural Reveal Party to celebrate the centennial. Enjoy art from the mural project finalists, Mike Glasscock, John Pirtle, and Joe Worley, a performance by The Studio Singers, and mingle with community members as they reminisce about the amazing memories made at the theater over the years. Enjoy complimentary popcorn and cupcakes (while they last), grab an Eberson’s Elixir, and help toast to 100.