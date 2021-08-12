10th Annual Pratt City Fire Dept. Cruise and Show

It’s that time of year again in Pratt; time for the Pratt City Fire Department Cruise and Show to ignite the spirit of car lovers across Pratt and beyond. This special event is a unique way of bringing people together, supporting the community and reuniting with friends only seen about once year.

Pratt City Fire Department Captain, Todd Hoffman took some time today to share about the special event and some interesting elements that have been added to the 10th installment of this celebration. There will be cars of all makes models years and colors, there will be food, fun and friends that use this event as their reunions. There will be a cruise around town that pays homage to the community and the leaders that have come before the current Pratt Fire Dept crews. This cruise is a relaxing, enjoyable, yet important way of saying thank you to those who keep the community safe.

People come from all of the state to celebrate reconnect and ogle the beautiful cars that are in the show. Get you tickets now to experience the 10th Annual Pratt City Fire Department Cruise and Show.