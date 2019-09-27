2019 Rural Kansas Photography Contest

No matter which direction you travel in Kansas you are guaranteed to encounter some beautiful rural scenery! The Rural Health Education and Services wants you to capture and share photos of the beautiful rural scenery. The 2019 Rural Kansas Photography Contest kicked off on Sept. 1 and will last until Oct. 7, 2019. The winner will be given a $100 grand-prize and the winning photograph will be featured on the January 2020 cover! For more details click here.

