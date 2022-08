The 21st annual two-day car show in Norton will take place this weekend at the Elmwood Park Speedway and has lots of fun and free events for you and your family to particpate in.

Their will be a track exhibition on both Saturday and Sunday along with a yummy event happening on Sunday.

They will be having a free picnic in the park from 12:30-2 p.m. where they will be serving a pulled pork dinner with homemade ice cream as well!